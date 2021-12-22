Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches Nine of the Company's Free-Ad Supported Streaming Channels on LG Smart TVs

The Bob Ross Channel, Dove Channel, Real Madrid TV, El Rey Network, Lonestar, MyTime Movie Network, The Country Network, So…Real and The Only Way Is Essex Debut on LG Smart TVs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that nine of their most popular streaming networks are now available via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs*, including its critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs, as a free premium streaming OTA integrated right into the television and channel guide.

LG Channels features hundreds of channels including movies & TV, breaking news, sports, comedy and more. LG has become a must stream destination for fans of free and top-tier content. The platform combines premium, digital internet channels with a broadcast or cable television lineup, allowing users to enjoy all their favorite channels - digital and over-the-air - together in one easy-to-use experience.

Nine of Cinedigm's most popular streaming channels are now available on LG Smart TVs:

The Bob Ross Channel (United States & Canada): the beloved painter has been entertaining audiences with his calm artistic style since the show launched on public television in 1983. The channel contains the entire catalog of the Bob Ross television series "The Joy of Painting."

the beloved painter has been entertaining audiences with his calm artistic style since the show launched on public television in 1983. The channel contains the entire catalog of the Bob Ross television series "The Joy of Painting." Dove Channel (United States): a top source for family-friendly content suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like The Little Rascals , young adult series The Saddle Club, family-friendly dramas Sue Thomas F.B. Eye , and faith favorites like The Ultimate Gift , the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy.

a top source for family-friendly content suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like , young adult series family-friendly dramas , and faith favorites like , the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy. Real Madrid TV (United States & Canada): a channel dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The channel provides viewers one-of-a-kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the channel airs classic matches, exclusive club insight, breaking news, press conferences, training time and more.

a channel dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The channel provides viewers one-of-a-kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the channel airs classic matches, exclusive club insight, breaking news, press conferences, training time and more. El Rey Network (United States & Canada): the Latinx-infused, English-language channel founded by award winning director Robert Rodriguez has broken into the digital space featuring iconic grindhouse, cult classic action and horror/sci-fi films as well as fan favorites like The Director's Chair, Rebel Without A Crew and The Chuey Martinez Show.

the Latinx-infused, English-language channel founded by award winning director Robert Rodriguez has broken into the digital space featuring iconic grindhouse, cult classic action and horror/sci-fi films as well as fan favorites like and Lonestar (United States & Canada): provides viewers a look back into the golden age of Hollywood, with a network devoted to classic westerns. With hundreds of hours of premiere content, the likes of John Wayne and Gene Autry ride into the sunset once more in films like Blue Steel, McLintock! and Angel and the Badman . And iconic programs like Bonanza, The Lone Ranger and The Roy Rogers Show transport viewers back to a simpler time.

provides viewers a look back into the golden age of Hollywood, with a network devoted to classic westerns. With hundreds of hours of premiere content, the likes of John Wayne and Gene Autry ride into the sunset once more in films like and . And iconic programs like and transport viewers back to a simpler time. MyTime Movie Network (United States): a channel dedicated to celebrating and entertaining women, offering its audience instant access to female-led movies, series and lifestyle content. Featuring original and exclusive films and series, MyTime offers an experience equal to paid alternatives through an array of female-led thrillers, romantic comedies, holiday content, reality series, and more.

a channel dedicated to celebrating and entertaining women, offering its audience instant access to female-led movies, series and lifestyle content. Featuring original and exclusive films and series, MyTime offers an experience equal to paid alternatives through an array of female-led thrillers, romantic comedies, holiday content, reality series, and more. The Country Network (United States & Canada): a channel devoted to country music lovers with a mix of music-centric and original programming. The Country Network provides viewers with an intimate look at today's country superstars and the rising stars, as well as devoted blocks of their favorite music videos.

a channel devoted to country music lovers with a mix of music-centric and original programming. The Country Network provides viewers with an intimate look at today's country superstars and the rising stars, as well as devoted blocks of their favorite music videos. So…Real (Canada): From the bizarre to the heart-warming, So... Real has all your reality TV cravings covered. Combining the best of British and international content, So... Real showcases premium reality series alongside fascinating documentaries from award-winning producers. From Tattoo Fixers to Air Rescue, Kids and Counting to Helicopter Heroes, our shows offer both familiar favorites and fresh finds, to make sure you're never bored.

From the bizarre to the heart-warming, So... Real has all your reality TV cravings covered. Combining the best of British and international content, So... Real showcases premium reality series alongside fascinating documentaries from award-winning producers. From Tattoo Fixers to Air Rescue, Kids and Counting to Helicopter Heroes, our shows offer both familiar favorites and fresh finds, to make sure you're never bored. The Only Way Is Essex (United States & Canada): the international series has been a hit on both sides of the pond. Featuring the first 13 seasons of the reality show, viewers won't have to miss a moment of the characters they love to hate and hate to love.

"Smart TVs have transformed the way viewers consume content with connected TVs becoming the dominant viewing medium for hundreds of millions of viewers," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "Introducing these 9 streaming channels to fans and genre enthusiasts on LG Smart TVs now expands Cinedigm's presence across virtually all major television manufacturers in the world. We're pleased to grow our partnership with LG, just in time for the busy holiday season as consumers are making choices around connected TV purchases."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

* The channels are live on 3.0 model devices and newer

