Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Frankfurt
22.12.21
15:34 Uhr
0,022 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.12.2021 | 15:58
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 22

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

22 December 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

ResolutionsVotes for*%Votes against%Votes withheld**
Resolution 113,995,085100000
Resolution 2 (a)13,994,214100000
Resolution 2 (b)13,994,211100000
Resolution 313,994,129100000
Resolution 413,994,208100600
Resolution 513,994,1811006026

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.