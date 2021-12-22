BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Change in Directorate



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carole Ferguson as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 22 December 2021. Mrs Ferguson will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee and Nomination Committee.

Mrs Ferguson is a Managing Director of Industry Tracker, a climate research house launched in May 2021. She is also on the advisory board of WHEB Asset Management, an impact investor focused on the opportunities created by the transition to a low carbon and sustainable global economy. Mrs Ferguson has extensive experience in the financial services sector in research, finance and sustainability. She began her career in fund management with BZW Investment Management, moving to work in equity derivatives with Swiss Bank Corporation, JP Morgan Securities and later with Jardine Fleming (Hong Kong) and Robert Fleming (London). Subsequently she was a senior member of the UK fund management team at SG Asset Management before moving to work as a mining analyst at SP Angel for four years. In 2017 she became Head of Investor Research at CDP, the charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, and others to manage their environmental impact.

Mrs Ferguson has a degree in Applied Biology from London University, an MSc in Economics and Policy of Energy & Environment, and an MSc in Environmental Economics and Resource Management from University College London. She also has an MBA from London Business School.

Mrs Ferguson has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years.

Mrs Ferguson does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.



There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mrs Ferguson.



Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary

Date: 22 December 2021

