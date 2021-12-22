DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom acquires MVNE platform provider

Moscow, Russia - December 22, 2021 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX - RTS: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's largest integrated digital company, today announces that the Group has acquired 100% of the share capital of TVE-Telecom for RUB 1.7 billion. TVE-Telecom is an MVNE[1] platform provider which helps develop virtual mobile operators and manage their products and services. The final deal value will depend on certain KPIs execution.

The acquisition will accelerate the growth of Rostelecom's MVNO business and further progress the strategy to create a single infrastructure for virtual products and solutions under the management of Tele2 Russia, independently from third parties. TVE-Telecom will join the Rostelecom Group as a subsidiary and will become a centre of competence for growth of existing and new MVNO projects.

TVE-Telecom platform is currently deployed by Tele2 Russia and has secured an overall client base of over one million of users.

Andrey Patoka, CEO of Tele2 Russia, commented: "In the next few years, the MVNO market is expected to post a double-digit growth according to our estimations. The deal enables us to reinforce our leadership in the MVNO segment, unlock cost-saving opportunities for Tele2 Russia in acquiring new clients, and enhance customer care through the provision of bespoke client solutions and servicing."

PJSC Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country.

Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of broadband users stands at over 13.5 mln users, it has more than 10.9 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.3 mln of which are subscribed to IPTV. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with the industry leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. The joint mobile subscriber base is over 46.6 mln users.

Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services.

During the 9M 2021, the Group generated RUB 411.8 bln of revenues, RUB 169.7 bln of OIBDA (41.2% of revenue) and RUB 31.4 bln of net income.

The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA.

[1] Mobile Virtual Network Enabler - solution that provides owned mobile network infrastructure and allows for distribution of branded telecom services.

