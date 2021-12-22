Capital for Colleagues plc - Shareholdings in the Company

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

22 December 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

SHAREHOLDINGS IN THE COMPANY

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has received 3 TR-1 Forms, which are reproduced without amendment below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X

Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

CFP Castlefield B.E.S.T Sustainable Portfolio Growth Fund 5.62% 5.62%

CFP Castlefield B.E.S.T Sustainable Portfolio Income Fund 1.32% 1.32%

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held