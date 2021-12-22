Essence SmartCare to Showcase Umbrella, World's First 5G-Enabled mPERS Solution, at CES 2022

Advanced Mobile PERS Device Provides Enhanced Personal Safety and Care for Multiple Remote and Outdoor Settings

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, a leader in IoT-based remote care solutions, part of Essence Group, today announced it will showcase the world's first 5G-enabled mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) at CES 2022 in January.

Umbrella mPERS is an ultra-small and discreet device that integrates with Essence's multi-service cloud. Comprising built-in fall detection, real-time activity monitoring and two-way voice capabilities, it is suited for a range of personal healthcare, security and wellness services, including senior care and lone worker scenarios.

"The UmbrellamPERS solution exemplifies our commitment to providing our partners with breakthrough technology. It highlights the potential for a new wave of interconnected personal care and safety devices leveraging the latest cellular IoT infrastructure," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "It allows senior living, healthcare and security providers to offer greater peace of mind to their customers with advanced and more reliable services and a range of capabilities, including life-saving functions such as panic detection, which triggers specific actions to immediately notify guardians or caregivers in case of emergency."

Umbrella is robust and water resistant - with both geolocation and indoor location capabilities - allowing it to be used in a variety of indoor and outdoor settings. Connectivity to 5G CAT-M networks enhances reliability and accuracy, while the device's small form factor and lightweight design means it can be discreetly attached to a lanyard or belt clip.

"Umbrella mPERS enables us to fulfil our commitment to provide better care by expanding our VitalOn remote patient monitoring platform with on-the-go services," said Barak Katz, General Manager for Essence SmartCare. "Harnessing the most innovative mobile PERS technology and 5G cellular networks will further enable us to maintain our commitment to better protecting our users both with existing needs and from emerging threats."

Leveraging CAT-M technology enables a more compact and significantly lighter solution, while rechargeable battery technology with Qi wireless charging improves convenience and usability. Connectivity to 5G IoT networks facilitates hands-free voice calls to multiple numbers at considerably lower data rates than traditional GSM-based mobile PERS units.

Essence Group will showcase Umbrella mPERS alongside a range of connected security and care solutions - including the VitalOn remote patient monitoring platform and MyShield 5G intruder prevention system, both CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees - at its booth, #52753 at CES, from January 5-8, 2022. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact info@essence-grp.com .



About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and care platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest -with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives.?For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

About?Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com

