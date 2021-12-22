Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021

22.12.2021 | 18:05
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic 10 Index

Vilnius, 2021-12-22 18:00 CET --
Nasdaq announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic
10 Index (OMXB10), which will become effective at market open on Monday,
January 3, 2022. 



The following security will be added to the Index:

No additions

The following security will be removed from the Index:

No deletions



OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of January 3, 2022:

Coop Pank    Tallink Grupp      
Ignitis Grupe  Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp
LHV Group    Tallinna Sadam     
Merko Ehitus  Tallinna Vesi      
Siauliu Bankas Telia Lietuva      



The OMX Baltic 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most
traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB Nasdaq Vilnius,
Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in
January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic 10 Index
Methodology. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
