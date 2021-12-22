Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic 10 Index

Vilnius, 2021-12-22 18:00 CET -- Nasdaq announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic 10 Index (OMXB10), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 3, 2022. The following security will be added to the Index: No additions The following security will be removed from the Index: No deletions OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of January 3, 2022: Coop Pank Tallink Grupp Ignitis Grupe Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp LHV Group Tallinna Sadam Merko Ehitus Tallinna Vesi Siauliu Bankas Telia Lietuva The OMX Baltic 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic 10 Index Methodology. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
