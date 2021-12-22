Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index

Vilnius, 2021-12-22 18:00 CET -- Nasdaq announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index (OMXBB), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 3, 2022. The following securities will be added to the Index: Hepsor (HPR1T) Arco Vara (ARC1T) Enefit Green (EGR1T) HansaMatrix (HMX1R) The following securities will be removed from the Index: INVL Baltic Real Estate (INR1L) Klaipedos Nafta (KNF1L) OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of January 3, 2022: Apranga Hepsor Siauliu Bankas AUGA group Ignitis group Silvano Fashion Group Arco Vara LHV Group Tallink Grupp Coop Pank Linas Agro Group Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Enefit Green Merko Ehitus Tallinna Sadam Grigeo Novaturas Tallinna Vesi HansaMatrix Pieno Zvaigzdes Telia Lietuva Harju Elekter Pro Kapital Grupp Vilkyskiu Pienine The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index Methodology. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.