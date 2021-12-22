Pierre Lahutte, interim CEO, remains a member of the Management Board in charge of Strategy and Partnership Development

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous mobility systems, announces the appointment of Sophie Desormière as Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA.

The members of the Company's Supervisory Board wished to strengthen NAVYA's governance and unanimously approved the appointment of Sophie Desormière as Chief Executive Officer. She will start on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

After a year 2021 marked by major operational achievements, Sophie's appointment enables NAVYA to integrate an experienced profile to ensure the transformation of the Company in preparation for the deployment of commercial solutions in autonomous mobility level 4 in France and abroad.

With a solid experience of 25 years in management positions within large international groups, including 17 years in the automotive and mobility industry at Valeo and 8 years in the chemical industry at Solvay, Sophie has also demonstrated recently her ability to establish lasting relationships within private equity ecosystems with American and Asian financial partners on mobility projects.

Pierre Lahutte, interim Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA in the second half of 2021, keeps his responsibilities in Strategy and Partnerships within the Management Board, in order to continue the discussions initiated with leading strategic partners.

Charles Beigbeder, President of NAVYA's Supervisory Board, stated: "We are very proud and happy to welcome Sophie Desormière as Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA. Her 25 years of management experience in innovation projects and value creation within the industrial leaders Valeo and Solvay and her experience in private equity are tremendous assets for our company. We are delighted that Sophie will be joining the Management Board at a key moment when, under the responsibility of Pierre Lahutte, in charge of Strategy and Partnerships, Olivier Le Cornec, CTO, and Benoit Jacheet, CFO, NAVYA is increasingly demonstrating its excellence in the field of autonomous mobility in France and abroad.

I would like to thank Pierre Lahutte for having successfully managed this managerial transition period. Over the past six months, Pierre has initiated promising discussions with several leading strategic partners, which he will pursue in the context of his continuing responsibilities within NAVYA's Management Board

Sophie Desormière, Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA, added: "I am very happy and enthusiastic to join the NAVYA teams, a French technological flagship in the field of new urban mobility. With a solid global track record, NAVYA offers autonomous, zero-emission and level 4 systems in line with the ambition of cities to re-define mobility for people and goods in a sustainable, less polluting and fluid way. I look forward to taking on this position and bringing my automotive, marketing and sales experience to accelerate NAVYA's development and achieve sustainable and profitable growth

February 7, 2022, 5:45 pm 2021 sales

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

