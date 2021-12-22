New Report from Simon Data Demystifies "Reverse ETL"

Publication answers "What is Reverse ETL and How Does It Interact with your CDP?"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Simon Data , a leading data-driven marketing platform, today announced the publication of " Demystifying Reverse ETL ," a whitepaper that examines Reverse ETL (the abbreviation for Extract, Transform, and Load) and how it works with CDPs to synchronize data and drive positive business outcomes. The new publication takes a deep dive into Reverse ETL processes, describes how CDPs and Reverse ETLs can complement one another, and provides a review of common use cases. Simon Data developed this content in response to growing interest in Reverse ETLs in the industry, and to provide a resource for marketers interested in learning more about how CDPs and Reverse ETLs can work together to more efficiently build dynamic content and impactful cross-channel experiences.

"The 2020s have been called "the decade of data" and two years in we've seen tremendous technological advances in data tech," said Jason Davis, CEO and cofounder of Simon Data. "There's been a ton of interest in Reverse ETL recently, and the category is part of a broader trend around using data platforms in an operational fashion. By publishing this article, we're taking a comprehensive look at how organizations can combine CDPs and Reverse ETL processes to access a unified view of real-time customer data and behaviors, and design campaigns that are even more relevant, targeted and personalized."

When describing Reverse ETL, Simon begins by defining ETL as an integration process that synchronizes data from multiple sources into a single destination, such as a data warehouse. ETL stands for "Extract, Transform, and Load," which are the three steps that occur in the process. When using Reverse ETL, the goal is to take the data from a data warehouse and send it back to business intelligence, marketing, sales, and operations tools. By sharing this, Reverse ETL makes customer data actionable.

Reverse ETLs and CDPs have overlapping functionality, but they can still complement one another in organizational tech stacks as a result of aligned capabilities that make data bi-directional and consistent across tools and data sources. Simon's top use cases for why organizations may want to utilize a CDP and Reverse ETL process together include:

Access to Unified Customer Views - The single profile view a Reverse ETL and CDP create enables marketers to better segment and target audiences, personalize messaging, and build cross-channel campaigns that are effective and relevant to users.

Cross-Channel Customer Journeys - Having unified, complex data integrated within marketing tools allow marketers to create highly personalized customer experiences through relevant cross-channel journeys, targeted messaging, and content that is delivered how and when users prefer.

Marketing Team Reliance on IT - When CDPs are combined with Reverse ETL solutions, marketers can do everything they need to their data in one place, quickly and easily.

To access Simon Data's article, "Demystifying Reverse ETL," please visit here .

