Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Notice of Approval of Written Resolution

22 December 2021

ANGLIAN WATER SERVICES FINANCING PLC

(incorporated with limited liability under the laws of England and Wales under registered number 4330322)

(Legal Entity Identifier: 213800DL377MH46PDY63)

(the "Issuer")

Notice of Approval of Written Resolution

of the holders of the

£35,000,000 Class A Unwrapped Floating Rate Bonds due 2031 (ISIN: GB00BYP7VR76) (the "Bonds") unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by, inter alios, Anglian Water Services Limited

under the €10,000,000,000 Global Secured Medium Term Note Programme

of the Issuer presently outstanding.

On 22 December 2021, the Issuer circulated a written resolution (the "Written Resolution") to holders of the Bonds (the "Bondholders") to assent to the modification of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions"), as set out in Schedule 1 to the Trust Deed, as completed by the Final Terms applicable to the Bonds dated 8 March 2016, and to consequential or related amendments to the Trust Deed and Final Terms for the Bonds, such that:

for the purposes of any Interest Period beginning on or after 27 December 2021 , the Rate of Interest for such Interest Period shall be the aggregate of (i) Compounded Daily SONIA, plus (ii) the applicable Margin, plus (iii) 0.116 per cent, being an adjustment spread; and new fallbacks shall be included in case the applicable SONIA reference rate is not available when required (including fallback provisions in case a Benchmark Event occurs with respect to SONIA),

all as more fully set out and (where applicable) defined in the Supplemental Trust Deed and/or the Amended and Restated Final Terms (together, the "Modifications").

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this notice of approval of written resolution shall have the meanings given to them in the Written Resolution.

Approval of the Written Resolution

Notice is hereby given to Bondholders that the Written Resolution was duly passed. Therefore, the Supplemental Trust Deed, Amended and Restated Final Terms and the Permitted Non-Core Document Amendment Certificate have been executed by the parties thereto and the Modifications to the Trust Deed have become effective as of 22 December 2021.

ISSUER

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way,

Ermine Business Park, Huntingdon,

Cambridgeshire, PE26 6XU

Tel: +44 (0) 14 8032 3000

Fax: +44 (0) 14 8032 3540

Email: Treasurer@anglianwater.co.uk

Attention: The Treasurer