Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883866 ISIN: US9029251066 Ticker-Symbol: 3UT 
Frankfurt
22.12.21
08:02 Uhr
16,600 Euro
+0,700
+4,40 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
USA TRUCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
USA TRUCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,70016,90021:31
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2021 | 21:08
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced the release of the Company's first Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report, which is a compilation of the Company's performance in ESG, including the Company's approach to sustainability, environmental stewardship, corporate governance, and our social impact. The 2021 ESG report can be accessed on USA Truck's Investor Relations website (www.usa-truck.com).

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.

Zachary King, CFO
(479) 471-2694
Zachary.king@usa-truck.com

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679134/USA-Truck-Releases-Environmental-Social-and-Governance-Report

USA TRUCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.