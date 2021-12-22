Anzeige
WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2021 | 23:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, Norway - December 22, 2021: An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held on December 22, 2021 at 16:00 CET. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting recording the resolutions made are enclosed hereto.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, the election of Kristian Monsen Røkke as chairperson of the board of directors in place of the resigning Kjell Kristian Røkke. The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the election of Seung Deok Park, with effect from the time specified in the minutes.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023 Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659 Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon: REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • REC Silicon Minutes EGM 221221 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a06b32bb-14d5-4b77-9d5d-4f4b02e6f53c)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
