Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Nation Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Nation") is pleased to provide an update with respect to its initial public offering (the "Offering") and listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Company filed an amended and restated final prospectus dated November 24, 2021 (the "Prospectus") for an offering of a minimum of 4,000,000 common shares ("Shares") and a maximum of 5,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.25 per Share for minimum gross proceeds of $1,000,000 and maximum gross proceeds of $1,250,000. The Company intends to complete an offering of 5,000,000 Shares for gross proceeds of $1,250,000, which is currently scheduled to close on December 30, 2021. Canaccord Genuity Corp. is acting as the Company's exclusive agent in respect of the Offering. Upon completion of the Offering, the Shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol NATN on or around January 4, 2022. More information regarding the Offering is found in the Prospectus, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Nation Gold Corp.

Nation Gold Corp. is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC with a 100% interest in the Cattle Creek Project located near Vernon, BC. The Company is led by a team of mining, exploration and capital markets professionals focused on acquiring multi-million ounce precious metals deposits in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. Through the identification and acquisition of mineral properties with exploration potential, the Company's mission is to target unrecognized value opportunities in assets located in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the listing of the Shares on the CSE and the acquisition of metal deposits in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. The Company does not intend to, and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, failure to complete the Offering and listing of the Shares on the CSE; changes in local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada; general business, economic and social uncertainties; and other risks outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited no material adverse change in the market price of commodities and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

