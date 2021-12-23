



TOKYO, Dec 23, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI), one of the world's leading launch services providers, announce the successful launch of Inmarsat's first satellite in the Inmarsat-6 series (I-6 F1) by MHI's H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 45 (H-IIA F45).H-IIA F45, the latest example of Japan's H-IIA flagship launch vehicle series, followed the planned trajectory, and the successful separation of I-6 F1 from H-IIA F45 was confirmed about 26 minutes after lift-off.Inmarsat's sixth-generation (I-6) satellites will be the company's first to host dual-payloads, utilising different frequency bands. The I-6s will support L-band (ELERA) and Ka-band (Global Xpress) services as part of the company's unique, global, multi-dimensional, dynamic mesh network ORCHESTRA. I-6 F1 was manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space and is the most sophisticated commercial communications satellite ever launched.The H-IIA is Japan's flagship launch vehicle and one of the most reliable in the world. MHI provides its launch services with the H-IIA launch vehicle, which, with the success of H-IIA F45, has achieved a success rate of 97.8%, and a cumulative success rate of 98.1% including H-IIA and H-IIB. MHI is committed to providing secure delivery of a customer's satellite on the planned date with high reliability so that customers can commence their business operations as planned."Today Inmarsat began the next phase of its world leading technology roadmap thanks to the launch of I-6 F1, the first of seven we have planned in the coming three years," said Mr. Rajeev Suri, Inmarsat CEO regarding this successful launch. "I-6 F1 will play a crucial role in Inmarsat's world-leading, dynamic mesh network ORCHESTRA as we plot the course to further connectivity innovation for our customers. My warmest thanks to my Inmarsat colleagues and the teams at MHI and Airbus Defence and Space for their excellent delivery, as well as to the Tanegashima community for its hospitality during our launch programme.""I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Inmarsat and Airbus Defence and Space for providing continuous support to MHI since MHI received the launch services contract in 2017. I also wish to thank the Japanese government, institutions and local people in Tanegashima for their generous understanding and great cooperation to perform the launch," said Tomoe Nishigaya, Vice President & Senior General Manager for Space Systems in MHI. "I am proud that we launched the first, cutting-edge satellite of Inmarsat's I-6 fleet successfully and as scheduled. I sincerely hope that the satellite will reach its orbit and start communication services as planned, enabling ever more innovative communications for people all over the world. MHI values the relationships of trust we have built over the years with Inmarsat and our other customers and continues to provide launch services that flexibly address customers' needs."About InmarsatInmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.