Donnerstag, 23.12.2021
PR Newswire
23.12.2021 | 06:04
Monty Mobile rescues Gambian Mobile Operator, Comium

BEIRUT, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monty Mobile, a leading innovative telecom solutions provider, intervened to save the Gambian Mobile Operator, Comium, holding it from a permanent close down.

Monty Mobile

After thorough negotiations and mediations, Monty Mobile achieved a healthy and peaceful financial and legal reconciliation between Comium and the Gambian authorities. It has finalized a full debt restructuring in addition to a settlement of all unresolved fees for both years 2020 and 2021, along with safeguarding a source of living for more than 150 families.

Comium will proceed its operations under Monty Mobile's investment expertise and consultancy proficiency. Monty Mobile aims to upgrade Comium's existing network with groundbreaking technology by providing subscribers with advanced products and solutions, paving the way towards 5G networks technology. This step will support the progress of Monty Mobile's mission towards integration of the world's community integration.

Will Monty Mobile succeed in this substantial transformation? We will watch its journey closely for updates.

About Monty Mobile

Headquartered in the UK with 11 international offices covering more than 120 countries and a member of Monty Holding Group, Monty Mobile is a global leading VAS & telecom solutions provider and an international SMS wholesale intermediary hub. Since 1998, Monty Mobile strives to provide the best innovative technology by extending its portfolio towards a wide range of Fintech, Data Monetization, IoT and Mobile Advertising solutions. Monty Mobile has grown into a key regional player in the telecommunications business, supporting above 500 mobile operators and service providers around the world. Dedication to innovation positioned Monty Mobile as a driving market force with groundbreaking in-house customized state-of-the-art telecom solutions, professional customer service and a long-lasting thirst for improvement.

Visit www.montymobile.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714504/Monty_Mobile.jpg

