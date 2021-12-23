DJ EQS-News: Linklogis Joined the Amazon Seller Central Partner Network

Linklogis Joined the Amazon Seller Central Partner Network

Linklogis is now available on the Amazon Seller Central Partner Network. Linklogis' application will be displayed on Amazon for sellers to use.

The Amazon Seller Central Partner Network is a one-stop shop where the small and medium-sized businesses that sell in the Amazon store can easily discover quality applications to help them automate, manage and grow their business. Accessible from Seller Central, the Amazon Seller Central Partner Network features applications, service solutions and covers a range of functionalities across the selling lifecycle.

After being authorized by sellers online, Linklogis can access the seller's store sales data to help the seller complete the export transaction information declaration, cross-border foreign exchange collection, and settlement declaration, and analyze the store operation status based on the store's historical sales data. Linklogis also provides sellers supply chain finance services in all cycles from domestic procurement to overseas sales.

"In recent years, thanks to the solid support of national policies and the advantages of cross-border e-commerce business model that has no limit to time and space restrictions, less intermediate processes, and minimal information asymmetry, China's cross-border e-commerce business has shown a spurt of growth. SMEs have become the major force participating the cross-border e-commerce. Half of the companies export to the European and American markets by maritime transport. The long transaction cycle may lead to low capital turnover for SMEs." Linklogis International executive said, "By using advanced technologies such as ABCD (AI, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and providing digitalized financial services, Linklogis actively addresses the pain points of cross-border trade to empower the cross-border e-commerce and globalization of business."

Linklogis was founded in Shenzhen in February of 2016 by senior executives with backgrounds in international finance and internet technologies, with the support of Tencent and other early shareholders. Linklogis was successfully listed on the main board of HKEX in April 2021, stock code 9959.HK, becoming the first listed Chinese supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise. File: Linklogis Joined the Amazon Seller Central Partner Network

