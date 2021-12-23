The US government could lease about 1,400 square miles of public land for solar development, in a move that would effectively double the nation's installed PV capacity. The Bureau of Land Management has already taken the first step by approving 465 MW of solar and 400 MW of storage in California.From pv magazine USA The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oversees nearly 250 million acres of land, mostly in the western half of the country. In 2012, the BLM worked with the Obama administration to flag potential sites in the western United States to develop large-scale, federally managed solar. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...