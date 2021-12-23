Clean Motion AB: Clean Motion joins innovation project with the aim of eliminating the need for the charging cord.

Clean Motion will collaborate with three Swedish companies and RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden) to jointly develop, and test different electric drivelines for smaller vehicles. The aim is to minimize the need for cord charging by combining various technical solutions, including a solar cell body and hydrogen propulsion, together with a highly efficient powertrain. The project is co-funded by the Swedish Energy Agency and will run from the beginning of 2022 to the end of 2023.



Clean Motion has been granted support by the Swedish Energy Agency for an innovation project focusing on small and light electric vehicles. The project is led by RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden) and is implemented together with three other Swedish companies, BEVI, Micropower and myFC. The aim is to strengthen expertise in the field, by developing and testing different electric drive systems adapted to small and light vehicles with minimal need for charging infrastructure.

The project will run during 2022-2023 and will be based on four key elements:

Development of an electric battery powertrain.

Development of a fuel cell powertrain optimized for smaller vehicles.

Development of a solar cell body for testing of energy autonomy together with battery storage.

Development of a customized electric motor without permanent magnets.

The aim is to develop three drivetrain variants that are to be tested and evaluated from both a technical and economic perspective, to become competitive globally. The big part of Clean Motion is the development of the solar cell body, which is a further development of the body that the company's latest vehicle, Re:volt, will have.

- "The purpose of the solar body is to extend the range and, in some cases, eliminate the need for conventional charging altogether. There is often a lack of charging infrastructure, especially in sunny countries, where the solar body will contribute to electrically powered transport that is otherwise not possible. This, combined with low cost, enables electric vehicles for people who would not otherwise have the opportunity," says William Collings, Director of Electric Vehicle Technology at Clean Motion.

Clean Motion's vision is to make sustainable mobility available for everyone. To do so, it's a must to continue to innovate and test new technologies that have the potential to cut as much as possible of the cost of charging and propulsion. Where charging infrastructure and battery costs are two significant factors.

Göran Folkesson, CEO of Clean Motion, - "Our latest vehicle Re:volt has solar cells on the roof. They provide up to 100km of extra range per day in the right conditions. But if the results of the project are successful, we'll be able to increase that figure significantly - and hopefully eliminating the need for charging stops in many parts of the world."

