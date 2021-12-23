Anzeige
WKN: A2QSJZ ISIN: GB00BNC5T391 
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2021
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Launch of Deliveroo Tie Up in London

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC ("Love Hemp" or the "Company") (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce it has launched, on a trial basis, with Deliveroo, the on-demand delivery service.

A Love Hemp virtual store with the Company's full range of products is now live on Deliveroo. This initial launch is considered a trial by the Company to gauge consumer behaviour before launching nationwide. In the trial, Love Hemp products will be available on Deliveroo in a 6km radius of the Company's production facility in Croydon, South London. This delivery area is Deliveroo's standard distribution from a single warehousing facility.

Dependent on the success of the trial, Love Hemp will launch nationwide on Deliveroo in 2022.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group commented: "Not only does Deliveroo provide us with greater visibility with consumers, but it also provides us with a new dimension to our consumer access - on-demand delivery. Deliveroo has over 7 million pre-registered consumers across the UK who are increasingly looking to the app to fulfill their day-to-day needs, of which high-quality CBD products are now one. Our ambition is to launch nationwide and utilise Deliveroo as a major distribution channel for Love Hemp".

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com or contact:

Love Hemp Group
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

Anna Legge
Chief Communications Officer

+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com


+44 (0) 7500 773 415
anna.legge@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited		+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Peterhouse Capital Limited		+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
Blytheweigh		+44 (0) 207 138 3204
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

About Love Hemp Group
Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focused on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679224/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Launch-of-Deliveroo-Tie-Up-in-London

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
