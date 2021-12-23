Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.12.2021

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
Frankfurt
23.12.21
09:15 Uhr
18,600 Euro
+0,200
+1,09 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
23.12.2021 | 08:31
Travis Perkins: -Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Travis Perkins: -Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: -Transaction in Own Shares 23-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme initially announced on 21 September 2021 and extended on 14 December 2021: 

Date of purchase:                  22 December 2021 
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:         2,766 
Highest price paid per share (GBP):         GBP15.4500 
Lowest price paid per share (GBP):          GBP15.4250 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.4444

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 3,522,502 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 221,503,424 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found at the end of this announcement..

Aggregated information is set out below. 

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume 
XLON     15.4444               2,766 
BATE 
ChiX

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

Heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

Daily individual Transaction Details are set out below: 

Issuer Name    Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Code 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    09:30:01     135  1544    XLON     x8KAvf4iS3@ 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    09:30:01     158  1544.5   XLON     x8KAvf4iS32 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    09:22:48     110  1545    XLON     x8KAvf4iQT@ 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:52:33     148  1545    XLON     x8KAvf4i0Sl 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:44:01     124  1545    XLON     x8KAvf4iF@E 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:36:31     6   1544    XLON     x8KAvf4iDnP 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:36:31     69   1544    XLON     x8KAvf4iDnR 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:33:43     125  1543    XLON     x8KAvf4iAo@ 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:32:26     128  1545    XLON     x8KAvf4iAMk 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:29:34     82   1544.5   XLON     x8KAvf4iB0W 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:29:34     121  1545    XLON     x8KAvf4iB1U 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:27:50     100  1545    XLON     x8KAvf4i8aI 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:25:15     38   1544.5   XLON     x8KAvf4i8DQ 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:25:15     150  1544.5   XLON     x8KAvf4i8DS 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:25:15     28   1544.5   XLON     x8KAvf4i8DO 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:25:15     100  1544    XLON     x8KAvf4i8CZ 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:23:46     77   1544.5   XLON     x8KAvf4i9YV 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:23:46     108  1544.5   XLON     x8KAvf4i9jX 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:23:46     108  1544.5   XLON     x8KAvf4i9jZ 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:23:46     101  1545    XLON     x8KAvf4i9jg 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:22:10     99   1545    XLON     x8KAvf4i9xe 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:09:32     118  1542.5   XLON     x8KAvf4jqT8 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:05:21     50   1544    XLON     x8KAvf4johJ 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:05:21     15   1544.5   XLON     x8KAvf4johF 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:05:21     129  1544    XLON     x8KAvf4johH 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:05:21     145  1544    XLON     x8KAvf4johM 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:04:18     118  1545    XLON     x8KAvf4jo03 
Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021    08:03:14     76   1545    XLON     x8KAvf4joId

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  132038 
EQS News ID:  1261505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
