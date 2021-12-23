DJ Travis Perkins: -Transaction in Own Shares

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme initially announced on 21 September 2021 and extended on 14 December 2021:

Date of purchase: 22 December 2021 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 2,766 Highest price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.4500 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.4250 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.4444

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 3,522,502 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 221,503,424 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found at the end of this announcement..

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 15.4444 2,766 BATE ChiX

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

Heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

Daily individual Transaction Details are set out below:

Issuer Name Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Code Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 09:30:01 135 1544 XLON x8KAvf4iS3@ Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 09:30:01 158 1544.5 XLON x8KAvf4iS32 Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 09:22:48 110 1545 XLON x8KAvf4iQT@ Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:52:33 148 1545 XLON x8KAvf4i0Sl Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:44:01 124 1545 XLON x8KAvf4iF@E Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:36:31 6 1544 XLON x8KAvf4iDnP Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:36:31 69 1544 XLON x8KAvf4iDnR Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:33:43 125 1543 XLON x8KAvf4iAo@ Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:32:26 128 1545 XLON x8KAvf4iAMk Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:29:34 82 1544.5 XLON x8KAvf4iB0W Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:29:34 121 1545 XLON x8KAvf4iB1U Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:27:50 100 1545 XLON x8KAvf4i8aI Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:25:15 38 1544.5 XLON x8KAvf4i8DQ Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:25:15 150 1544.5 XLON x8KAvf4i8DS Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:25:15 28 1544.5 XLON x8KAvf4i8DO Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:25:15 100 1544 XLON x8KAvf4i8CZ Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:23:46 77 1544.5 XLON x8KAvf4i9YV Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:23:46 108 1544.5 XLON x8KAvf4i9jX Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:23:46 108 1544.5 XLON x8KAvf4i9jZ Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:23:46 101 1545 XLON x8KAvf4i9jg Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:22:10 99 1545 XLON x8KAvf4i9xe Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:09:32 118 1542.5 XLON x8KAvf4jqT8 Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:05:21 50 1544 XLON x8KAvf4johJ Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:05:21 15 1544.5 XLON x8KAvf4johF Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:05:21 129 1544 XLON x8KAvf4johH Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:05:21 145 1544 XLON x8KAvf4johM Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:04:18 118 1545 XLON x8KAvf4jo03 Travis Perkins Plc 22/12/2021 08:03:14 76 1545 XLON x8KAvf4joId

