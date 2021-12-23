Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.12.2021
3,6 Milliarden Dollar "unlocked" bei diesem Smallcap?!
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 
Frankfurt
23.12.21
08:02 Uhr
1,480 Euro
+0,030
+2,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.12.2021 | 08:31
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 23-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 December 2021

Genel Energy plc

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces the appointment of Yetik Mert as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Yetik has almost 40 years' technical, commercial, business development, and general management experience, including holding executive and non-executive Directorship roles across the energy utility and industrial sectors in MENA, CEE and the USA.

Yetik is currently serving as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration, Governance and Nomination Committees on the Boards of Turkish companies Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and Afyon Cimento Sanayi Turk AS (Sabanci Holding Group Companies), which operate in the industrial construction sector.

No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Russell Reynolds in connection with the appointment.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 132037 
EQS News ID:  1261431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
