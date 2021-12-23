DJ Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 23-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 December 2021

Genel Energy plc

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces the appointment of Yetik Mert as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Yetik has almost 40 years' technical, commercial, business development, and general management experience, including holding executive and non-executive Directorship roles across the energy utility and industrial sectors in MENA, CEE and the USA.

Yetik is currently serving as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration, Governance and Nomination Committees on the Boards of Turkish companies Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and Afyon Cimento Sanayi Turk AS (Sabanci Holding Group Companies), which operate in the industrial construction sector.

No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Russell Reynolds in connection with the appointment.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: BOA TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 132037 EQS News ID: 1261431 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)