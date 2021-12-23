Researchers at the University of Wollongong in Australia have discovered a new form of graphene that will improve anode and cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries, making them cheaper and more efficient. They are collaborating with Sicona, which has agreed to buy the researchers' intellectual property.From pv magazine Australia A research collaboration has led to the discovery of Edge Functionalized Graphene (EFG), a form of graphene which is both highly conductive and processable, and promises to improve the cost and efficiency of lithium-ion batteries. Researchers at the University of Wollongong ...

