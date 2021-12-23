Kitron ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

(23 December 2021) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Kitron ASA ("Kitron" or the "Company") on 22 December 2021 regarding a completed private placement (the "Private Placement") where the Company allocated 17,910,399 new shares (the "New Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 19.50 per share (the "Subscription Price").



In connection with the Private Placement, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities (the "Primary Insiders") were allocated New Shares in the Private Placement at the Subscription Price:

Chairman in Kitron, Tuomo Lähdesmäki, was allocated 51,561 New Shares.

CEO in Kitron, Peter Nilsson, was allocated 208,000 New Shares.

CFO in Kitron, Cathrin Nylander, was allocated 86,875 New Shares.

COO in Kitron, Kristoffer Asklöv, was allocated 51,561 New Shares.

CTO in Kitron, Stian Haugen, was allocated 51,561 New Shares.





Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

