Ambient Photonics has developed solar cells that can be used by internet-of-things (IoT) and smart home device companies. It has now secured funds from the U.S. government to build a factory in the United States.U.S.-based technology company Ambient Photonics has been awarded a $162 million loan guarantee by the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) for the construction of a low-light solar cell production facility. "We have not yet made a public announcement of the location for either our first or second factory," the company's CEO and founder Bates Marshall told pv magazine. "But we can disclose ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...