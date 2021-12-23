The Polish energy regulator has allocated 570 GW of PV capacity in a procurement exercise for projects exceeding 1 MW in size and around 300 MW in an auction for projects with capacities of up to 1 MW.The Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) has announced the final results of its solar and wind auction for projects above 1 MW and another procurement exercise for renewables up to 1 MW in size. The tenders were held on in the first two weeks of December. In the first of the two auctions, solar accounted for around 570 GW of the assigned capacity and about 460 MW of capacity was set aside for wind ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...