Ørsted A/S (ORHE) Marianne Wiinholt has decided to step down as CFO of Ørsted. The Board has initiated the process of identifying the next CFO of Ørsted 23-Dec-2021 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Having served as Ørsted's CFO for the past 8 years, Marianne Wiinholt has today decided to step down as CFO of Ørsted to accept a position outside the energy industry. She will continue in the role until 30 June 2022 at the latest. The Board of Directors has initiated the process of identifying the next CFO of Ørsted.

Marianne Wiinholt says:

'I have been part of Ørsted's amazing journey over the past 17 years, for the past 8 years as CFO. Together with the entire Ørsted team, we have transformed Ørsted from one of the most fossil fuel intensive energy companies in Europe to a global leader in renewable energy, creating significant value for all our stakeholders and driving a world-leading sustainability agenda. I have concluded that it's the right time for me to step down as CFO of Ørsted. I would like to thank the Board of Directors, Mads and my colleagues in the Executive Committee, and the entire Ørsted team for an exceptional collaboration in realising the profound results that we have achieved together. '

Mads Nipper, CEO of Ørsted, says:

'I am truly sad to see Marianne leave. For more than a decade, she has played an instrumental role in the very successful transformation of Ørsted. While Marianne will be sorely missed, she leaves Ørsted in great shape for our future journey and with a very strong Finance and IT organisation. This also gives us a strong pool of internal potential successors for the CFO position. I wish Marianne all the best in the future.'

The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted's financial guidance for the financial year 2021 nor the announced expected investment level for 2021. For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Marianne Wiinholt to step down as CFO.pdf Links . Photo of Marianne Wiinholt News Source: Ritzau

