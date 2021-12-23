Nexcharge, a joint venture between Indian lead-acid storage specialist Exide Industries and Swiss lithium-ion battery manufacturer Leclanché, has revealed plans to manufacture lithium-ion cells in India. Ketan Chitnis, Nexcharge's vice president of stationary BU, tells pv magazine that the government's production-linked incentive scheme is attracting investment.From pv magazine India pv magazine: Do you think the existing market is big enough to invest in battery storage manufacturing in India? Ketan Chitnis: From the series of latest announcements from the power ministry, it's evident that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...