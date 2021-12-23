Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.12.2021 | 12:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 49/21 Equity Derivatives & Commodity Futures Position Transfer Method Change

From the 28th of March 2022 Position Transfer (Re-registration) method in
Genium INET Clearing system will be changed for Equity Derivative & Commodity
future contracts to use prior business day's closing price instead of transfer
day's closing price. Note that prior business day's closing price transfer
method is used already for Fixed Income futures. 



Position Transfers in Genium INET Clearing system can only be initiated by the
clearing house staff, thus the same process will continue going forward where
Position Transfer requests have to be requested via Nasdaq Clearing Operations
(clearing@nasdaq.com). 



For clearing related questions, please contact:

Clearing Operations

E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com

Tel: +46 8 405 6880
