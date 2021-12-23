Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (TSXV: WRY.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for a NEX reactivation, application for graduation to Tier 2 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and related transactions (the "Reactivation"). The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "WRY" as of market open on December 29, 2021.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the Reactivation, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

About Western Troy

Western Troy has been engaged in mineral exploration and mine development, as well as reviewing potential alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

Contact Information:

Western Troy Capital Resources

Stephen Dunn, CEO

Tel: 416-361-2827

Email: dunnsteve@protonmail.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108398