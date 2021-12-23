Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
3,6 Milliarden Dollar "unlocked" bei diesem Smallcap?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.12.2021 | 13:53
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On AS "VIRŠI-A" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on December 23, 2021 to admit for trading AS "VIRŠI-A"
additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already
traded AS "VIRŠI-A" shares as of December 27, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                    AS "VIRŠI-A"      
Orderbook short name                   VIRSI         
Securities ISIN code                   LV0000101848      
Nominal value of one share                0.50 EUR        
Number of additional shares               1 735 489       
Total number of shares after additional shares will be  15 091 209       
 admitted to trading                              
List                           Alternative market   
                             First North      



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.