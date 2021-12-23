On AS "VIRŠI-A" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on December 23, 2021 to admit for trading AS "VIRŠI-A" additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already traded AS "VIRŠI-A" shares as of December 27, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "VIRŠI-A" Orderbook short name VIRSI Securities ISIN code LV0000101848 Nominal value of one share 0.50 EUR Number of additional shares 1 735 489 Total number of shares after additional shares will be 15 091 209 admitted to trading List Alternative market First North Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.