Trackwise Designs has announced a fund-raising programme that will raise up to GBP7.0m (gross) at 80p/share to help provide the working capital needed to support a previously announced order for improved harness technology (IHT) worth up to GBP54m from a UK electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Management notes that FY21 group revenues are expected to be approximately GBP8.0m because of weaker demand for its advanced printed circuits boards (PCBs) so we have downgraded our FY21 and FY22 EBITDA estimates by 16% and 25% respectively.

Our peer multiples-based analysis shows Trackwise trading on EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples for year 2 that are below the peer average. This suggests that at current levels the potential growth in sales and EBITDA associated with the EV opportunity is not fully priced in. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

