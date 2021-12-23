Calibre Mining Corp.: Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend that Calibre Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Proposed Transaction with Fiore Gold Ltd.

For any questions please contact Calibre's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email assistance@laurelhill.com (mailto:assistance@laurelhill.com)

The deadline to vote your Calibre Shares (as defined below) at the Meeting (as defined below) is December 31, 2021 at 10:00 am (Vancouver Time)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") have each recommended Calibre shareholders ("Calibre Shareholders") vote "FOR" the resolution (the "Share Issuance Resolution") approving the issuance of common shares of Calibre ("Calibre Shares") pursuant to the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby Calibre will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Fiore Gold Ltd. ("Fiore").

The board of directors of Calibre unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of Calibre and unanimously recommends that Calibre Shareholders vote FOR the Share Issuance Resolution at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Calibre Shareholders to be held on January 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) to consider, among other things, the Share Issuance Resolution.

Highlights of the Transaction

Creates a diversified, Americas-focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with targeted annual gold production of approximately 245,000 ozs and AISC of $1,020 per ounce. 1

Nevada gold production of 50,000 ozs per year at the Pan Mine. 1

Supported by a mineral resource base of 4.4 Mozs measured and indicated and 3.1 Mozs inferred.

Strong balance sheet with $96M in cash and zero bank debt (as at September 30, 2021).

Strong free cash flow generation to fully fund organic growth initiatives.

Growth driven by near-term development of the federally permitted and fully-funded Gold Rock project in Nevada and the Eastern Borosi project in Nicaragua.

Multiple near-mine, high impact exploration targets to support mineral reserve and mine life expansion.

Proven management team, led by Darren Hall as Chief Executive Officer and Blayne Johnson as Chairman, with a long track record of shareholder value creation.

Attractive relative valuation versus gold peers.

Enhanced market presence with broad research analyst coverage, trading liquidity and index conclusions.

1 Based on the average of 2022E - 2023E consensus estimates from available research analyst reports.

Calibre Meeting

The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on January 5, 2022 in a virtual-only format conducted via live webcast at https://meetnow.global/MCFVCY7 (https://meetnow.global/MCFVCY7) .

As the Meeting will be in a virtual-only format, registered and non-registered Calibre Shareholders will not be able to attend in person. Calibre strongly encourages all registered Calibre Shareholders, who would like to attend, participate and/or vote virtually online via live webcast to carefully follow the procedures outlined in the management information circular (the "Circular") with respect to the Meeting dated December 2, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) and on the Company's website at www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com/) . If you are a non-registered Calibre Shareholder, you will be able to attend, participate and/or vote at the Meeting online via live webcast only if you duly appoint yourself as proxyholder through the method specified by your intermediary. If a non-registered Calibre Shareholder does not comply with these requirements, you will be able to attend the Meeting online via live webcast as a guest but will not be able to vote or ask questions.

Calibre Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting, even if they plan on attending the Meeting, to ensure their vote is received in a timely manner. Calibre Shareholders are encouraged to vote today via the internet or telephone, as outlined below.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

How to Vote



Each Calibre Shareholder's vote is very important, and all Calibre Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone or mail by using one of voting methods described below.



Vote using the following methods prior to the Meeting. Internet Telephone or Fax Registered Shareholders



Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate.



www.investorvote.com (http://www.investorvote.com) Telephone: 1-866-732-8683 Fax: 1-866-249-775 Non-Registered Shareholders



Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary. www.proxyvote.com (http://www.proxyvote.com) Call or fax to the number(s) listed on your voting instruction form

THE VOTING DEADLINE IS 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2021



Shareholder Questions and Assistance

For more information, or if you have any questions or require assistance voting your Calibre Shares, please contact our strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or outside North America at 1-416-304-0211, or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com (mailto:assistance@laurelhill.com).

For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, please refer to the Circular.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre is a Canadian-listed international gold mining and exploration company with three 100%-owned operating gold mines and strong exploration assets located in highly prospective gold regions across Nicaragua. The Company is focused on unlocking resources and generating value through sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a 'hub-and-spoke' operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.

