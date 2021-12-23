Anzeige
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 23-Dec-2021 / 16:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

Krasnodar, Russia (December 23, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003?-05 series in the amount of 329,100,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue 

Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" 
                  of the BO-003?-05 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, 
                  placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification 
                  number 
Type of securities:         4-60525-?-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number 
                  (ISIN) RU000A1018X4 
 
 
Identifiation number of the 
securities issue and the date of  4B02-05-60525-P-003P as of December 23, 2019 
its assignment: 
 
 
Reporting (coupon) period which the The fourth coupon period (24.06.2021 - 23.12.2021) 
yield is paid for: 
 
 
                  329,100,000 (three hundred and twenty-nine million one hundred thousand) rubles 
The total amount of the yield paid excluding tax and other deductions 
against bonds: 
 
 
 
The amount of the yield paid 
against one bond:          32.91 (thirty-two rubles 91 kopecks) rubles per each bond 
 
The total number of bonds against 
which the yield is paid:      10,000,000 bonds 
 
The method of payment:       Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash 
                  settlement 
 
The date of the obligation     December 23, 2021 
fulfilment: 
 
 
The share (as a percentage) of the 
performed obligation in the total  100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). 
amount obligation: 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB+. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  132297 
EQS News ID:  1261851 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2021 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
