With reference to the press releases issued by YA Holding AB (publ), on December 9, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the following bond loan issued by YA Holding AB (publ), with effect from December 28, 2021. Please note that the last trading date is December 27, 2021. Short name: YAH 001 ISIN code: SE0005990835 Trading code: YAH_001 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80