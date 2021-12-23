EQS-Ad-hoc: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sales Result

The Kudelski Group Enters into a Sale and Leaseback Transaction for its Cheseaux Properties



Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - December 23, 2021 - As part of the optimization of its facilities portfolio, the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, announced today that it has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction for the properties hosting the Group's headquarters in Cheseaux, Switzerland, for an amount of CHF 75 million. Such properties include two Group office buildings in Cheseaux and the adjacent land. Concurrently with the closing of the sale transaction, the Group entered into a long-term lease agreement for the office buildings. The investor group acquiring the properties includes members of the Kudelski family, another longtime shareholder of the Group, the Group's Swiss pension fund and Nagravision, underscoring the commitment of the Group and of its main stakeholder to confirming its anchorage in the region in the region of Canton of Vaud. In view of the transaction, Nagravision has changed its legal form from a Corporation ('Société anonyme') to a Limited Liability Company ('Société à responsabilité limitée'). About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. Contacts Cédric Alber Corporate Communications Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations +41 79 647 61 71 +1 (415) 962-5005 cedric.alber@nagra.com Santino Rumasuglia

Kudelski Group

Vice President - Head of Investor Relations +1 (480) 430 9952 +41 79 373 66 71 santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com

