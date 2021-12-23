Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 décembre/December 2021) OLDCO International Inc. (the "Company") announces that a majority of the shareholders and the board of directors of the Company have approved a Plan of Dissolution and Winding-Up of the Company (the "Plan of Dissolution"), which permits the Company to dissolve and wind up its business. Pursuant to the Plan of Dissolution, the Company will delist from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

OLDCO International Inc. (la « Société ») annonce qu'une majorité des actionnaires et du conseil d'administration de la Société ont approuvé un Plan de dissolution et de liquidation de la Société (le « Plan de dissolution »), qui permet la Société de dissoudre et de liquider son entreprise. Aux termes du plan de dissolution, la société sera radiée de la cote de la Bourse des valeurs canadiennes (l'échange").

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 23 décembre/December 2021 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): VAI.X

