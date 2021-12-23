- (PLX AI) - Vestas has received a 301 MW order from TransAlta to power two wind projects, White Rock East and White Rock West, in Oklahoma.
- • The order consists of 33 V162-6.0 MW turbines and one V136-3.45 MW turbine at White Rock East and 16 V162-6.0 MW turbines and one V136-3.45 MW turbines at White Rock West, respectively
- • Both orders include supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • Turbine delivery for both projects begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2023
