ZoomAway Technologies Inc.: ZoomAway Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Corporation" or " ZMA") www.zoomaway.com is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 20, 2021 (the " Meeting ").

At the Meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the following matters: (i) to fix the number of directors to be elected for the ensuing year at five; (ii) the election of five directors; (iii) the appointment of MNP LLP as the Corporation's auditor; and (iv) the continuation of the Corporation's share option plan, as follows:

MATTER VOTES IN FAVOUR (%) Fixing the Number of Directors 99.85 Election of Directors Jay Bala 99.85 Alex Kanayev 99.85 Sean Schaeffer 99.67 Steven Rosenthal 99.67 Mason Shan 99.85 Appointment of MNP LLP as Auditor 99.97 Continuation of Share Option Plan 99.85

A total of 9,757,723 shares were present at the Meeting, in person or represented by proxy, representing approximately 58.95% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Meeting.

For more information on the matters approved at the Meeting, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular dated November 16, 2021 which is available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Technologies Inc., at 775-691-8860 sean@zoomaway.com

About Us

ZoomAway Technologies Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the hospitality and travel industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining travel, hospitality, mobile gaming and augmented reality to change the way users travel into 2022 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Technologies Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

