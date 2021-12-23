Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Loon Energy Corporation (TSXV: LNE) (the "Company" or "Loon") and Optimind Pharma Inc. ("Optimind") have entered into an amending agreement to the definitive acquisition agreement announced on November 30, 2021 with respect to the reverse takeover transaction between Loon and Optimind (the "Transaction"). The amending agreement provides for the following:

Loon will complete a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) new share for such number of old shares which shall result in 8,150,000 Loon common shares being issued and outstanding following the consolidation, which has been increased from the previous 7,500,000 Loon common shares. The concurrent financing will now be a minimum of $500,000 and a maximum of $750,000 comprised of subscription receipts that are automatically exchangeable for convertible debentures of the resulting issuer which will have the following terms: (i) matures 18 months from commencement of trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the CSE; (ii) 10% interest per annum and payable on maturity; (iii) convertible at $0.20 per unit, with each unit comprised of one share and 0.6 warrant, with each full warrant exercisable into a share at $0.40 per share for two years from the issue date of the convertible debenture; and, (iv) forced conversion of the convertible debenture if the shares close higher than $0.40 per share for 10 consecutive trading days. Optimind shall have a minimum of $1,750,000 in cash on closing of the Transaction.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, acceptance of the CSE and TSXV. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Optimind Pharma

Optimind pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company in the psychedelics space with two key business verticals 1) Clinic Model: Optimind has developed a clinic based business model for psychedelic assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and PTSD. 2) Partnership with First Nations: Optimind has set up a joint venture with Manitari Pharma, an Indigenous owned pharmaceutical company, to help bring awareness to the benefits of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and advocate for federal approvals to treat depression and anxiety which remains a disproportionately large issue for the indigenous community. Manitari Pharma corporation operates under the guidance of the Navigator Program which ensures the fair treatment of Indigenous business relations. The company has a 1,300 square foot facility and bonded excise warehouse on six acres of land in Kanesatake by the Ottawa River and as part of the joint venture, has applied for psilocybin dealer's license with Health Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

