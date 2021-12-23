Exxe Group Announces Major Expansion to its 1Myle Crypto Swaps and its Plans to Introduce NFTs in Next Stage of Metaverse Initiative

Exxe's 1Myle crypto now offers swaps in 20 more altcoins (top 50 traded list)

Addition of popular coins poised to drive growth by 20% above early forecasts

1Myle Swaps expanding service offerings with plans to enter US market in 2022

Exxe unveils broad-based, integrated features of its NFT products and services

Exxe has built a unique, end-to-end NFT and gaming token service revenue model

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce it has executed a major expansion of its 1Myle crypto swaps and its plans to introduce NFTs and gaming tokens as part of the Company's end-to-end, digital strategy.

1Myle Now Offers Transactions in 20 Alt Coins, Leading Security and Functionality

As part of 1Myle's objective of contributing $20M in revenue in 2022, Exxe's crypto exchange services have added two dozen altcoins which are now available for transacting. 1Myle's architecture enables unusually swift altcoin on-boarding, with the latest expansion occurring in just the past few weeks. Importantly, 20 newly added altcoins now offered by 1Myle are among the top 50 coins traded based on daily activity, as measured by CoinMarketCap.com . These sooner-than-expected major coin additions represent a significant step in achieving a potential 20% jump in our earlier activity expectations for the Company. Coins now offered by 1Myle include:

Binance USD

Bitcoin

Cardano

Dogecoin

Ethereum

Polkadot

Shiba Inu

Solana

Tether

Ripple

USD Coin

In addition to the new coins, 1Myle is continuously enhancing its leading security and enhanced functionality to expand on the plans to attract institutions and retail clientele. The Company's innovative architecture and features offer the enhanced speedy swaps ability which management believes are meaningful competitive advantages. With the upcoming addition of new features such as merchant services and payment processing, 1Myle stands to offer industry-leading end-to-end solutions along with the capability to rapidly onboard virtually any new altcoins. These advantages shall serve the Company well when it introduces its exchange services in the US sometime in 2022. Now that there is more clarity brewing in the US with respect to industry regulations and taxes, 1Myle is preparing to enter the most important and largest market.

Exxe Group's NFT Model

As part of the Company's Metaverse Initiative, Exxe has created a unique model for NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and gaming tokens. The Company is offering an unusual soup-to-nuts solution that begins with the design, development, introduction, and marketing of NFTs and gaming tokens. At its core, Exxe takes an agnostic approach to the Metaverse. Exxe's Daskozept solutions offer compatibility with a number of games and can select from its deep pool of experienced land acquirers, specialist artists, digital marketers, and community builders to its clients seeking to build virtual environments, cities, events, etc.

Plus, Exxe is able to integrate tiered fintech transactions via 1Myle using the most popular current and future altcoins for payment processing and other related services. This all-encompassing approach shortens the time for clients of Exxe to establish and acquire a presence and activity in the Metaverse. Exxe believes that its status as a currently active, full-fledged agency leads to digital services business set to account for one-third of revenue. Thus, Exxe is well-positioned to ride the current boom led by passive and active investors and win recurring, six figure deals from large clients seeking our skillset and reach.

Separately, management is growing Exxe's balance sheet and P&L by acquiring its own assets, and building communities of its own, and co-integrated with some of its prospective clients. Exxe will drive community mobilization led by artists and popular figures in the entertainment world. This two-pronged strategy of Metaverse growth through building its own assets and offering cutting-edge digital services is designed to grow Exxe's status, reach and value, along with recurring revenue. The greater the percentage of recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue typically leads to higher valuations enjoyed by SaaS (Software as a Service) businesses. In turn, SaaS businesses reflect price/sales multiples of reach 12-15x recurring revenue, some of the highest valuation multiples in technology.

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO, commented on the opportunities and roadmaps. "We could not be happier with the very quick additions of some of the most popular altcoins. 1Myle leadership has done a great job in potentially setting the stage for trading activity and revenue that are 20% higher than our original projections. Enhanced security, trading and custody features, plus the addition of merchant services and payment processing appear ready to be big revenue drivers for us next year."

"We continue to move very quickly on our Metaverse Initiative and are pleased to outline our model which we believe will grow our balance sheet and our P&L. Exxe will generate recurring revenue as an end-to-end service provider to investors seeking design, acquisition, marketing, and community building in the virtual world. We will serve as an owner and operator ourselves via property and other asset acquisition and leverage our community building and entertainment event promoter and provider. Exxe looks forward to providing shareholders with more updates as we begin the new year,"

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: private equity, venture capital, real estate, sustainability, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

For additional information please visit the Company's website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT:

Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

SOURCE: Exxe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/679434/Exxe-Group-Announces-Major-Expansion-to-its-1Myle-Crypto-Swaps-and-its-Plans-to-Introduce-NFTs-in-Next-Stage-of-Metaverse-Initiative