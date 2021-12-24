Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Taurus Gold Corp., ("Taurus" or the "Company") announces that due to prevailing market conditions, the Company has delayed its initial public offering of common shares under its second amended and restated prospectus dated November 10, 2021. The distribution period under the Company's prospectus has expired. The Company expects to re-commence efforts to complete its initial public offering by filing a new prospectus in early 2022.

The Company also announces that Trevor Harding has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, replacing Lori Walton in that role. Both Ms. Walton, and Mr. Harding remain directors of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Walton for her contributions during her tenure as Chief Executive Officer.

For more information, please contact:

Trevor Harding, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 587-608-5035

Email: info@taurusgold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's expectations that it will file a new prospectus, and the expected timing thereof. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Taurus. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain necessary final regulatory approvals and the failure to find or complete new business acquisitions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Taurus does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108466