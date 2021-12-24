Rosedale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Giftbag - A new open source community token and NFT project has just launched on the Binance Smart Chain, bringing together a wide range of creators to the NFT space. The project is using NFTs to create an ecosystem where artists, influencers, celebrities, and athletes, coexist as a community to create the ultimate ownership experience for fans and supporters.





The project's objective is to offer the public an unprecedented experience in regards to unseen and valuable art in the form of NFTs, and at the same time, use their resources to help local communities through charitable giftbag donations.

Non-Stop Influencer NFT Collaborations

The team behind the project has been hard at work since launch, onboarding a wide range of influencers from different backgrounds and fields to create a community that is focused on giving power back to the creators of NFTs. The list of collaborators currently includes NFL sports stars, world-renowned artists, fashion designers, and influencers.



Giftbag has a plan to continually expand its roster of partnerships, with each one creating and contributing their own NFT collection for their fans and supporters. The NFTs that are created are purchased directly from the creator and not from the project itself. Giftbag is providing the platform, whereas the NFT creators control the sale and distribution of their own NFTs that are listed.

Committed to Helping Local Communities

Charity and community support is a major focus for the project, utilizing the partnerships they create to not only bring awareness to different community organizations but also contribute to their efforts. In the short time since the project launched, the Giftbag team has already made two significant donations to community organizations, one with Southern CC Inc. and another with the Miami Boys and Girls Club.



Southern CC INC, a non-profit whose sole mission is to empower homeless veterans by providing a support network to help rebuild their lives, received a $5,000 donation from Giftbag. The Gloria Redwine Foundation also received a similar donation of $5,000. With the help of Miami Dolphins star, Sheldrick Redwine, Walmart, and the Miami Boys and Girls Club, they helped oversee a thanksgiving meal distribution to the local Miami community.

Coinpresso Alliance for Digital Marketing and Brand Awareness

The project has a substantial focus on ongoing marketing and promotion, in order to provide a much wider reach to a larger audience. The development team aims to organically sustain long-term growth, and have geared their tokenomics model to support this strategy. The tokenomics is allowing for a dedicated marketing budget, with a portion of all transactions from the $GBAG token allocated to marketing and development.

Coinpresso - a leading marketing agency specializing in the blockchain vertical, has been brought on board as partners to the Giftbag project. The partnership is created to provide ongoing support in all areas of marketing and brand awareness. Coinpresso are full-stack, digital marketing specialists, with web development, crypto SEO, and content being at the forefront of their expertise.

Giftbag - Aiming to Improve the Status Quo in the Current NFT Space

The project is only in its early stages but has already made advancements in its objectives in collaborations with various influencers, artists, and sports stars, as well as using their early success to make a change in local communities through substantial charitable donations.



They have already reached significant milestones in the first and second phases of their proposed roadmap. This includes $GBAG holder targets reached, CoinMarketCap, and CoinGecko listings, as well as staking services beginning to go live to users. Additionally, the team is beginning the development of an exclusive NFT marketplace in order to house the many creator NFTs they plan to release.

The project has a dedicated team that is aiming to create a long-term and sustainable NFT project that incorporates creators from many different backgrounds into one easy-to-use platform. They have ongoing support for marketing with the help of Coinpresso that should see the project reach a wider audience, in turn, growing their community and reaching more holders.

