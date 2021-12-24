Anzeige
Dow Jones News
24.12.2021 | 08:31
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Update to application for admission announcement

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Update to application for admission announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Update to application for admission announcement 24-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
 
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
 
Registered Office and Principal Place of Business 
Block D Imperial Works 
Perren Street 
London NW5 3ED 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
 
Aleksandra Malgorzata Binkowska (CEO) 
Guy Richard Peters (Executive Chairman) 
Keith Riley (Executive Director) * 
Steven Medlicott (Independent Non- Executive Director) * 
Paul Formanko (Independent Non-Executive Director) * 
 
(*each of whom will be appointed a Director on or before Admission) 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
 
Alternative energy 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
 
The primary mission of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC ("HUI" or "Company") is to accelerate the development of a 
circular and net zero carbon economy in Europe and contribute to achieving the EU's 2030 and 2050 environmental goals 
for targeted European countries. HUI aims to become one of the leading new European companies specialising in turning 
Non-Recyclable Mixed Waste Plastic into carbon-free fuels, new materials or distributed renewable heat. HUI's 
activities will range across the full value chain, from the production of energy from Non-Recyclable Mixed Waste 
Plastic for local communities, to the sale of its products (Syngas, hydrogen, electricity and heat) to end customers. 
In order to achieve this, HUI anticipates entering into commercial agreements with the private sector in targeted 
regions and markets and /or partnerships with regional and local authorities. 
 
HUI's initial strategic focus is to work closely with Powerhouse Energy Group PLC to create a project pipeline of HUI 
Facilities. HUI will concentrate its marketing and promotion of HUI Facilities on the European Continent in order to 
unlock significant value for current and future HUI shareholders. HUI also intends to explore opportunities across 
several industry verticals and, in due course, other non-European jurisdictions (always excluding the UK). 
 
HUI will target areas where there is significant private sector interest or potential, financial backing is accessible 
and or where substantial EU and/or government funded sources of grants and loans are or may be available, such as but 
not limited to the EU's "Just Transition Fund" which was set up to help fossil fuel dependent communities transition 
towards climate neutrality. The global increase in fossil fuel-based energy prices reinforces the need for alternative, 
price competitive energy sources, which HUI's business model can provide. 
 
A HUI Facility uses Non-Recyclable Mixed Waste Plastic as feedstock and turns it into Syngas from which new products 
and energy can be produced. HUI anticipates that its revenues will be derived from a variety of sources, dependent upon 
location and configuration of the HUI Facilities, including the sale of Syngas, hydrogen and other gases, electricity 
and heat sales, and the payment to it of fees for a given quantity of Non-Recyclable Mixed Waste Plastic received at a 
HUI Facility ("Gate Fees"). 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
 
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited 
Finsgate 
5 - 7 Cranwood Street 
London EC1V 9EE 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
 
384,320,000 Ordinary Shares; par value GBP0.001 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
 
The directors expect that upon admission more than [30] % of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC's share capital in issue 
will be held in public hands. 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
So far as the Company is aware, the only persons who are directly or indirectly interested in 5 per cent. or more of 
the share capital in issue or total voting rights of the Company as at the date of this Pre-Admission Announcement, and 
are expected (based on the information available as at the date of this Document) immediately following Admission (as 
appropriate) are as follows: 
 
Pre-Admission 
Aleksandra Malgorzata Binkowska 47.31% 
Steven Giles 21.49% 
Conrad Griffiths 10.16% 
 
Post-Admission 
Aleksandra Malgorzata Binkowska 42.45% 
Steven Giles 19.26% 
Conrad Griffiths 9.45% 
 
 
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: 
 
N/A 
 
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 
 
6 January 2022 
 
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: 
 
www.hydrogenutopia.eu 
 
In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: 
 
NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: 
 
N/A 
 
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: 
 
N/A 
 
DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: 
 
All the Directors will be locked in for a period of 12 months from Admission (the lock- in period) and further, the 
Directors undertake not to dispose of their shares for a further period of 12 months after the end of the lock- in 
period without first consulting the Company and Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited 
 
DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND 
THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: 
 
N/A 
 
 
In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be 
disclosed as follows: 
 
UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 
 
N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1261842 24-Dec-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261842&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

