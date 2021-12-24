Aquis Stock Exchange: Update to application for admission announcement - Hydrogen Utopia International PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Update to application for admission announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Update to application for admission announcement 24-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered Office and Principal Place of Business Block D Imperial Works Perren Street London NW5 3ED DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Aleksandra Malgorzata Binkowska (CEO) Guy Richard Peters (Executive Chairman) Keith Riley (Executive Director) * Steven Medlicott (Independent Non- Executive Director) * Paul Formanko (Independent Non-Executive Director) * (*each of whom will be appointed a Director on or before Admission) APPLICANT SECTOR: Alternative energy DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The primary mission of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC ("HUI" or "Company") is to accelerate the development of a circular and net zero carbon economy in Europe and contribute to achieving the EU's 2030 and 2050 environmental goals for targeted European countries. HUI aims to become one of the leading new European companies specialising in turning Non-Recyclable Mixed Waste Plastic into carbon-free fuels, new materials or distributed renewable heat. HUI's activities will range across the full value chain, from the production of energy from Non-Recyclable Mixed Waste Plastic for local communities, to the sale of its products (Syngas, hydrogen, electricity and heat) to end customers. In order to achieve this, HUI anticipates entering into commercial agreements with the private sector in targeted regions and markets and /or partnerships with regional and local authorities. HUI's initial strategic focus is to work closely with Powerhouse Energy Group PLC to create a project pipeline of HUI Facilities. HUI will concentrate its marketing and promotion of HUI Facilities on the European Continent in order to unlock significant value for current and future HUI shareholders. HUI also intends to explore opportunities across several industry verticals and, in due course, other non-European jurisdictions (always excluding the UK). HUI will target areas where there is significant private sector interest or potential, financial backing is accessible and or where substantial EU and/or government funded sources of grants and loans are or may be available, such as but not limited to the EU's "Just Transition Fund" which was set up to help fossil fuel dependent communities transition towards climate neutrality. The global increase in fossil fuel-based energy prices reinforces the need for alternative, price competitive energy sources, which HUI's business model can provide. A HUI Facility uses Non-Recyclable Mixed Waste Plastic as feedstock and turns it into Syngas from which new products and energy can be produced. HUI anticipates that its revenues will be derived from a variety of sources, dependent upon location and configuration of the HUI Facilities, including the sale of Syngas, hydrogen and other gases, electricity and heat sales, and the payment to it of fees for a given quantity of Non-Recyclable Mixed Waste Plastic received at a HUI Facility ("Gate Fees"). NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited Finsgate 5 - 7 Cranwood Street London EC1V 9EE NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 384,320,000 Ordinary Shares; par value GBP0.001 SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): The directors expect that upon admission more than [30] % of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC's share capital in issue will be held in public hands. SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: So far as the Company is aware, the only persons who are directly or indirectly interested in 5 per cent. or more of the share capital in issue or total voting rights of the Company as at the date of this Pre-Admission Announcement, and are expected (based on the information available as at the date of this Document) immediately following Admission (as appropriate) are as follows: Pre-Admission Aleksandra Malgorzata Binkowska 47.31% Steven Giles 21.49% Conrad Griffiths 10.16% Post-Admission Aleksandra Malgorzata Binkowska 42.45% Steven Giles 19.26% Conrad Griffiths 9.45% TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 6 January 2022 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.hydrogenutopia.eu In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: N/A ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: N/A DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: All the Directors will be locked in for a period of 12 months from Admission (the lock- in period) and further, the Directors undertake not to dispose of their shares for a further period of 12 months after the end of the lock- in period without first consulting the Company and Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: N/A In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1261842 24-Dec-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261842&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)