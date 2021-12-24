Anzeige
Global Ports Holding PLC: Passenger Traffic Statistics

DJ Passenger Traffic Statistics

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Passenger Traffic Statistics 24-Dec-2021 / 07:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

2021 Passenger Traffic Statistics

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today releases monthly passenger statistics for the first time.

These figures will in the future be released directly on the Group's investor relations website on a monthly basis and will allow investors to better track GPH's continued recovery in passenger volumes from the Covid-19 pandemic.

https://www.globalportsholding.com/traffic_statistic.php 

CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 132341 
EQS News ID:  1261959 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261959&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2021 02:50 ET (07:50 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
