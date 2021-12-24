Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes: Die Straße zu den Milliarden ist (fast) fertig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ZH ISIN: US05367G1004 Ticker-Symbol: A90A 
Frankfurt
23.12.21
16:43 Uhr
0,101 Euro
-0,004
-3,81 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVIANCA
AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA ADR0,101-3,81 %
CSP INTERNATIONAL FASHION GROUP SPA0,376-0,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.