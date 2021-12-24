Das Instrument VGP CA72724R1047 PLANT + CO. BRANDS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.12.2021

The instrument VGP CA72724R1047 PLANT + CO. BRANDS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.12.2021



Das Instrument A90A US05367G1004 AVIANKA HLDGS SPON.ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.12.2021

The instrument A90A US05367G1004 AVIANKA HLDGS SPON.ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.12.2021



Das Instrument IIT IT0001127874 CSP ITL FASHION GP EO-,52 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.12.2021

The instrument IIT IT0001127874 CSP ITL FASHION GP EO-,52 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.12.2021

