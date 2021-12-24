Developers will have time until April 30 to submit their bids. Selected projects will be awarded a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).Algeria's Ministry of Energy Transition and Renewable Energy has launched yesterday a tender for the deployment of 1 GW of solar capacity. The procurement exercise will be divided into lots ranging from 50MW to 300MW each. Selected developers will be awarded a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) and each developer will be allowed to tender for one or more lots for a maximum cumulative capacity of 300MW. The deadline to submit project proposals is April 30. ...

