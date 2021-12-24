Scientists at the Nankai University in China have provided a comprehensive overview of current research on silicon heterojunction-based tandem solar cells (SHJ-TSCs) and shared their expectations of future developments in this field.In a paper published in the journal Nanophotonics, scientists at Nankai University provide an overview of current research on silicon heterojunction tandem solar cells (SHJ-TSCs), including perovskite/SHJ TSCs and III-V/SHJ TSCs, and highlight the opportunities and challenges of this technology. According to their analysis, the big challenge for perovskite/SHJ TSCs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...