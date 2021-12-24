Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes: Die Straße zu den Milliarden ist (fast) fertig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Stuttgart
23.12.21
09:16 Uhr
3,650 Euro
+0,480
+15,14 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3903,86523.12.
Dow Jones News
24.12.2021 | 11:31
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-Dec-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)       Name              Seán McKeon 
        Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                       Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance 
a)       Position/status 
 
                       Initial Notification 
b)       Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
        monitor 
                       Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)       Name 
 
                       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)       LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
        transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                       Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
        Description of the financial 
        instrument, 
        type of 
a) 
        instrument 
        Identification code      IE00BJMZDW83 
 
b)       Nature of the transaction    1. Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long 
                         Term Incentive Plan. 
 
                       Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                       1.nil     6,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume As Above

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-12-23 1. Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
Sequence No.: 132339 
EQS News ID:  1261955 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261955&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2021 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

DALATA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.