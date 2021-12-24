DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-Dec-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Seán McKeon Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) instrument Identification code IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.nil 6,000

e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-12-23 1. Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

